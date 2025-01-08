TEXAS

ERCOT Expects State Grid To Withstand Winter Weather

The state’s electric grid operator says it doesn’t expect any power disruptions as a result of this week’s cold weather. Increased precipitation is in the forecast, which means Central Texas could get some ice, while parts of North Texas are looking at up to four inches of snow.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch until Friday, but isn’t asking Texans to reduce their power usage. ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, and they don’t anticipate an energy emergency.

