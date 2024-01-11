ERCOT Forecasts Effect Of Upcoming Big Chill On Power Usage In Texas

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says extreme cold temperatures are forecast statewide early next week.

The state’s electric grid operator issued a weather watch on Wednesday concerning the arctic front that’s on its way. Little or no precipitation is expected, so the system isn’t a winter storm.

ERCOT’s advisory says the three-day cold spell could result in “higher electrical demand” and “the potential for lower reserves,” grid conditions are expected to be normal. The advisory doesn’t direct Texans to conserve energy.