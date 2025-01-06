ERCOT Issues Weather Watch Ahead Of Cold Front Approaching Texas

A Weather Watch from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is in effect this week. In response to the cold temperatures expected statewide, ERCOT issued the watch on Sunday, stating in an X post that it’ll be in effect till Friday.

Officials believe the cold weather will result in higher electrical demand this week, but the grid is expected to be normal. ERCOT says they don’t expect an energy emergency, but they’re monitoring weather conditions and the grid. Nobody needs to take action at this time.