The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says the state hit record demand for energy on Sunday. According to ERCOT, peak demand reached over 79-thousand megawatts, breaking the record for a weekend.

The council says demand could hit more than 85-thousand megawatts on Wednesday, which would shatter the previous all-time high.

ERCOT issued a weather watch this week due to the high temperatures, but they expect grid conditions to remain normal.