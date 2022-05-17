ERCOT: Texas Has Plenty Of Power

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is promising people shouldn’t worry about power this summer. Public Utilities Commission of Texas Chair Peter Lake says the reforms enacted by the Texas Legislature are working and ERCOT is the most prepared it’s ever been. He vowed the lights will stay on, noting Texas hasn’t seen major weather-related outages since the 2021 winter storm.

ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power last weekend due to a combination of high temperatures, low wind, and because several plants went out of service. Lake says ERCOT was proactive in asking for conservation and had extra reserves ready to go.