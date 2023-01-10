ERCOT’s Claim Of Immunity From Lawsuits Reaches Texas Supreme Court

The state Supreme Court is considering two cases that challenge the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ claim that it has governmental immunity from lawsuits.

Lawyers opposing ERCOT’s claim of legal immunity say it’s a private nonprofit that’s only partially under the control of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. CPS Energy, San Antonio’s electric utility, brought one of the cases heard Monday.

The suit claims ERCOT kept wholesale power prices too high for too long during the freeze of February 2021, overcharging CPS by billions.