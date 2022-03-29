Eric Adams Comments On Don’t Say Gay Bill

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Chicago. Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot met to discuss crime-fighting strategies. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is lashing out at the Parental Rights in Education bill signed by Florida’s Republican governor. Critics have called it the Don’t Say Gay Bill and argue it is anti-LGBTQ+ .

Adams says families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination are welcome in New York City. The bill bans instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade in Florida.

Supporters of the bill say parents, not teachers, should be dealing with the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity with their kids.