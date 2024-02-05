Escobares Family Watches As Brush Blaze Takes Their Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Investigators are working to track down what sparked a brush fire in Starr County that destroyed a family’s home east of Roma Sunday.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon along Highway 83 in Escobares, and whipped by strong gusty winds, the flames spread quickly and tore through one home, displacing a family of seven.

Fire crews from several nearby communities helped battle the blaze which burned more than 80 acres before it was contained. The American Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary place to stay.