Estimated 1,100 Missing After Maui Wildfires

File photo: Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The number of people confirmed dead in Lahaina on the island of Maui remains at 115, but the number of people considered missing following devastating wildfires has jumped back up to around eleven-hundred. That’s according to the FBI’s official list, which fell to about 850 people earlier this week.

Officials say much of the confusion stems from the fact that some of the unaccounted for are listed with first names only. Others have no identifying details, like gender or age. Maui County will soon release the names of missing people in hopes of finding them alive.

