Estranged Kids Of Canada Condo Gunman Say He Was Abusive

Residents leave flowers outside a condominium building the day after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, on Monday Dec, 19, 2022. Canadian authorities say the man who killed five people and wounded a sixth at a condominium building near Toronto before an officer killed him was a 73-year-old resident, Francesco Velli. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium near Toronto say he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”

The daughters of Francesco Villi say in a statement released Wednesday by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit that they are deeply heartbroken for the victims’ families. Villi attacked neighbors on three floors of his building in Vaughan, Ontario, on Sunday, killing three men and two women and wounding a sixth person, a 66-year-old woman who is expected to survive.

Three of them were condo board directors. Villi had a long-running feud with the condo board, which was seeking to evict him for harassing people who lived in the building.