Eta Expected To Be Hurricane And Strike Florida Keys

This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Eta, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) – A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba on Sunday, and forecasters say it’s likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday.

The storm already has left scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America, where it hit last week as a major hurricane. Hurricane and storm surge warnings were posted for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered over Cuba about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southeast of Miami.