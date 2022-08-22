NATIONAL

Ethics Board: SD Gov. Noem May Have ‘engaged in misconduct’

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor.

The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations.

The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

 

