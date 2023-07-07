Etiquette Experts Weigh In On When It’s Ok Not To Tip

If it feels like you’re constantly being imposed upon to tip, that’s because you are; but according to etiquette experts you aren’t always obliged to do so.

There are five specific circumstances where you do not need to tip.

One: anyone who earns are a salary or performs a trade, such as a doctor, lawyer, teacher, plumber or cable technician.

Two: Counter service, such as a barista or a cashier.they are paid a salary.

Three: Open bar events. the host of that event has likely already taken care of the tip.

Four: restaurants or other services where a twenty-percent gratuity is always added to your bill.

And finally, you don’t have to tip if you believe you’ve received poor or rude service.