EU Approves Ban On New Combustion-Engine Cars From 2035

(AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade. Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030 before reaching a 100% cut five years later. According to EU data, transportation is the only sector in which greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades.