EU Approves Ban On New Combustion-Engine Cars From 2035

FILE - A view of the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany, Jan. 26, 2009. The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. EU negotiators sealed on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package set up by the Commission to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)