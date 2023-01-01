WORLD

EU Chief Celebrates ‘immense achievements’ Of Member Croatia

jsalinasBy 2 views
0
Croatia's Prim Minister Andrej Plenkovic shakes hands with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

(AP) — The chief of the European Union has visited Croatia to celebrate the “immense achievements” of the newest EU member nation. Croatia switched to using the euro and joined the world’s largest passport-free travel area on New Year’s Day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Sunday with leaders of Croatia and Slovenia at the Bregana border crossing between the two Balkan countries, which became obsolete in the first minutes of 2023 as the Schengen Area was expanded to include Croatia.

Croatia also relegated its national currency, the kuna, to history and changed to the euro, the common currency used by 347 million Europeans,

Santos Should Consider Resigning, Veteran GOP Lawmaker Says

Previous article

‘Lord, I love you’: Aide Recounts Benedict’s Last Words

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD