EU Council Head Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. European Union leaders assessed the state of their economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on it during their final day of a summit meeting. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. European Union leaders assessed the state of their economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on it during their final day of a summit meeting. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

(AP)–Speaking in the name of all 27 EU leaders, European Council president Charles Michel wished Donald Trump a prompt recovery after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking after a two-day meeting of heads of states and governments from the bloc in Brussels, Michel was asked by a reporter what lessons could be drawn from Trump’s positive test. “Of course, we all wish him a speedy recovery,” Michel said, “But of course, personally I will not give a health advice.”