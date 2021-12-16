WORLD

EU Hopes To Avoid Ukraine War With Talks, Sanctions Threat

From left, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a signing ceremony of EU Legislative Priorities for 2022 on the sidelines of an EU Summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

(AP) — European Union leaders are holding a summit focused on preventing a Russian military invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s border took center stage at the summit of the EU’s 27 leaders on Thursday after Ukraine’s president pleaded for more sanctions to be imposed on Russia before any possible incursion instead of after. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the EU should not underestimate the threat Russia’s troop buildup poses, adding that he sees Moscow’s actions as creating the worst security situation since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, Russia said it submitted draft documents to the United States outlining security arrangements that would preclude NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.

 

