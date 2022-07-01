EU Prepares Emergency Plan To Do Without Russian Energy

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The EU’s executive arm pledged an emergency plan this month to help member countries do without Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen said on Friday, July 1, 2022 the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)