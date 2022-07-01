WORLD

EU Prepares Emergency Plan To Do Without Russian Energy

Zack CantuBy 7 views
0
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The EU’s executive arm pledged an emergency plan this month to help member countries do without Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen said on Friday, July 1, 2022 the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

(AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has pledged to draft an emergency plan aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power. Von der Leyen spoke Friday in the Czech town of Litomysl, where she marked the start of the country’s six-month stint as holder of the rotating EU presidency.

 

Evins Jailers Arrested In Attack On Juvenile Inmate

Previous article

Trial For WNBA Star Brittney Griner Opens In Russian Court

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD