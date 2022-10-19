EU Preparing Sanctions Against Iran Over Russia Drone Sales

FILE - This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have produced hand-wringing and consternation in Israel, complicating the country’s balancing act between Russia and the West. (Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate via AP, File)

(AP) — European Union officials and diplomats say the bloc has evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation.

Russia has sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other infrastructure. European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Wednesday the EU believes it “should react swiftly now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence.” An EU official and two EU diplomats say the sanctions could be finalized by Thursday.

The measures would involve an asset freeze on one organization as well as asset freezes and travel bans on several individuals linked to Iran’s drone sector.