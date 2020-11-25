WORLD

EU Says First Virus Vaccinations Possible By Christmas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wears a protective face mask prior to addressing a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 25, (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

(AP) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the first coronavirus vaccinations could start by Christmas. She’s appealing to the 27 EU member countries to urgently prepare logistical chains to handle the rollout of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. She said Wednesday that “there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel.” But she warned that millions of syringes, cold chains, vaccination centers and trained personnel must be prepared.

Brussels has agreements with six potential vaccine suppliers and is working on a seventh contract. The deals allow it to purchase over 1.2 billion doses, more than double the bloc’s population. Von der Leyen says, though, that this Christmas will be a quiet one.

 

