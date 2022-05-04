EU Takes Major Step Toward Russian Oil Ban, New Sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech during a debate on the social and economic consequences for the EU of the Russian war in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

(AP) — The European Union’s chief executive has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers on Wednesday that she envisions member nations phasing out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 EU members to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy.” Some landlocked countries are highly dependent on Russian oil.