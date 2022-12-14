EU To US: We Already Have War, Don’t Give Us Trade War, Too

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, during a round table meeting at the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. EU and ASEAN leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the EU-ASEAN strategic partnership, trade relations and various international topics. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, during a round table meeting at the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. EU and ASEAN leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the EU-ASEAN strategic partnership, trade relations and various international topics. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

(AP) — Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union.

EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship. They say conflict with Washington is the last thing they want, with war raging on their doorstep in Ukraine and common resolve essential in stopping Russia. But money is threat to that unity.

The point of contention is the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The $369 billion plan favors American-made climate technology through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms.