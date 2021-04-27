EU Unveils Plan To Send More Unauthorized Migrants Home

European Commissioner for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritas Schinas, left, and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson participate in a media conference regarding migration at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP)

(AP) — The European Union has unveiled a plan to encourage migrants refused entry into Europe to go home voluntarily. It’s also meant to persuade reluctant countries the people are leaving to take them back, and to help them better reintegrate once they get there.

The strategy offers counselling for migrants who arrive without authorization about the benefits of returning home. It would improve legal and operational procedures to deport them.

Under it, the EU would use development aid or visa restrictions to convince countries they leave or cross to take them back. Only around 1 in 3 migrants denied permission to stay in Europe actually return to their home country. Of the few who do, only around 30% go back willingly.