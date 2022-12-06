EU, Western Balkans Boost Partnership Amid Ukraine War

European Union and Western Balkan leaders pose during a group photo at an EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. EU leaders and their Western Balkans counterparts gathered Tuesday for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

(AP) — EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans have worked to strengthen their partnership during a summit in Albania as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.

The EU wanted to reassure leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia on Tuesday that they have futures within the wealthy economic bloc. Since Russia started its war in February, EU officials have stepped up the bloc’s engagement with the sextet of nations.

Their leaders said they wanted concrete actions, not just promises. European Council President Charles Michel underscored the EU’s energy support to the region as the war impacts on supplies and prices.