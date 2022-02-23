WORLD

Europe Braces For Further Strife As Ukraine Crisis Escalates

Fred Cruz
FILE - Women show posters in support of the Ukraine as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

(AP) — Europe braced for further confrontation as tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday after Russia’s leader got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. Hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new war appeared all but sunk. The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of rolling over Ukraine’s border into separatist regions. The top U.S. diplomat canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Kyiv recalled its ambassador and considered breaking all diplomatic ties with Moscow. Dozens of nations further squeezed Russian oligarchs and banks out of international markets, and Germany halted a lucrative pipeline deal.

 

