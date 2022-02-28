WORLD

Europe, Canada Close Their Airspace To Russian Airplanes

Fred Cruz
FILE - The Airbus A330 aircraft used for an Aeroflot international flight is prepared at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, on June 27, 2013. Europe and Canada said Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

The number of countries banning Russian airplanes is growing. The European Union and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aviation experts said the moves put more pressure on the United States to do the same. Russia has responded by banning flights from several European countries. On Sunday, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway. The plane had been routed to fly over Canada.

 

