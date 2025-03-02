WORLD

European Leaders Pledge Billions In Support Of Ukraine At Emergency Summit

jsalinasBy 176 views
0

European leaders are pledging billions in support of Ukraine following an emergency summit in London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a loan of nearly three-billion-dollars on Sunday which will be funded through the freezing of Russian assets. He also highlighted a new deal to allow Ukraine to buy missiles made in Northern Ireland.

Starmer vowed to bolster Ukraine to allow it to negotiate a peace deal from a position of power. He noted the plan is being worked on with the U.S. and it will have U.S. backing.

Firefly Blue Ghost Lands On Moon

Previous article

Secretary Of State Rubio Says U.S. Committed To Ending War

Next article

You may also like