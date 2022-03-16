European Leaders Return Safely After Kyiv Visit Amid Attacks

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have safely returned to Poland after a visit to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The visit was meant to show support for Ukraine as it faces the Russian military onslaught.

The leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convey that Ukraine is not alone as well as support for the nation’s aspirations to join the European Union.

The leaders went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite concerns about the security risks of traveling in a war zone. A Polish government spokesman said Wednesday that they had returned safely to Poland.