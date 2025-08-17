Shutterstock-United States of America, Ukraine and Russia flags

European leaders will be joining Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky at the White House for Monday’s talks about ending the war with Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among those planning to meet with President Trump to discuss America’s new approach to ending the conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that any agreement to end the conflict would have to include some security measures for Ukraine. The high-stakes talks follow Trump’s historic summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

