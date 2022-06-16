European Leaders Visit Kyiv In High-Profile Show Of Support

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, French President Emmanuel Macron second right, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meet for a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, French President Emmanuel Macron second right, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meet for a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

(AP) — Four European leaders are visiting Ukraine, denouncing the brutality of the Russian invasion in a high-profile show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help the embattled country could wane as the war grinds on.

The visit carries heavy symbolic weight since the leaders of France, Germany and Italy have faced criticism for continuing to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and failing to provide Ukraine with the scale of weaponry that it has said is necessary to fend off the Russians.

Romania’s president also made the journey. After arriving in Kyiv on Thursday to the sound of air raid sirens, the leaders headed to Irpin. That is a suburb of the capital that was the scene of intense fighting early in the war and where many civilians were killed.