European Medicines Agency: AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Safe To Use

The European Medicines Agency says the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe to use after several countries suspended it over concerns about blood clots. Two days ago, the regulator said it found “no indication” that there was any link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and blood clotting.

Data showed that more than 17-million people given the vaccine showed no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. They added that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh the risks. The news comes as the European Union is currently experiencing vaccine shortages.