European Spacecraft On Way To Jupiter And Its Icy Moons

In this image provided by the European Space Agency, an Ariane rocket carrying the robotic explorer Juice takes off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, Friday, April 14, 2023. European spacecraft has blasted off on a quest to explore Jupiter and three of its ice-encrusted moons. Dubbed Juice, the robotic explorer set off on an eight-year journey Friday from French Guiana in South America, launching atop an Ariane rocket. (ESA via AP)

In this image provided by the European Space Agency, an Ariane rocket carrying the robotic explorer Juice takes off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, Friday, April 14, 2023. European spacecraft has blasted off on a quest to explore Jupiter and three of its ice-encrusted moons. Dubbed Juice, the robotic explorer set off on an eight-year journey Friday from French Guiana in South America, launching atop an Ariane rocket. (ESA via AP)