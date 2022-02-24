European Union Agrees To Hit Russia With Sanctions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

(AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that will have “massive and severe consequences.”

During an emergency summit Thursday to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the 27 member countries’ leaders approved punitive measures against Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors and restrictions on exports and financing. They also added more Russian individuals to its earlier sanctions list.

The sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective. The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.