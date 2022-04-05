European Union Proposes Russian Coal Ban In New Sanctions

FILE - A loaded dump truck passes an empty truck as it carries away coal at the Kedrovsky open-pit coal mine in Kemerovo, Russia, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. The move is an element in a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed to impose financial penalties on the private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials tasked with carrying out checks. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FILE - A loaded dump truck passes an empty truck as it carries away coal at the Kedrovsky open-pit coal mine in Kemerovo, Russia, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. The move is an element in a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed to impose financial penalties on the private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials tasked with carrying out checks. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as the “heinous crimes” carried out around Kyiv.

Von der Leyen said the ban on coal imports is worth 4 billion euros per year. She added that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.