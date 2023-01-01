NATIONAL

Evacuation Warnings Amid Flooding After California Storm

Three vehicles are submerged on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County in Wilton, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks. Saturday's system was warmer and wetter, while storms this week will be colder, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento. The Sacramento region could receive a total of 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) of rain over the week, Chandler-Cooley said. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

(AP) — Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.

Major flooding occurred in agricultural areas south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled and floods inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Residents of one low-lying community were ordered to leave, and others were told to prepare to leave before roadways are cut off by rising water.

More than 4 feet of snow fell in the Sierra. It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the span of a week.

