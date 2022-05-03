Even As COVID Cases Rise, Mask Mandates Stay Shelved

FILE -City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, April 21, 2022, abruptly reversing course just days after city residents had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — As mask mandates and vaccination rules kept falling across the U.S., infections from the latest COVID variants have been quietly taking hold in some places, sparking concern among public health officials but stirring a muted response from pretty much everyone else.

More cities are now in new high-risk categories that are supposed to trigger indoor mask wearing, but there’s been little appetite to do so.

Much of upstate New York is in a high-alert category that reflects serious community spread. In New York City, cases are rising again, but it’s unlikely Mayor Eric Adams will do an about face just a few months after many in his city shed masks and put away vaccination cards.