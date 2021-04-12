LOCALTRENDING

Evening, Weekend COVID-19 Vaxx Sessions Coming To Willacy County

File photo: (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Evening and weekend COVID-19 vaccination sessions are coming to Willacy County. The effort sponsored in part by the Raymondville Independent School District is to help those who can’t get off work during the week to be able to get vaccinated against the disease.

A clinic is planned this Wednesday from 4:30-p.m. to 7:30-p.m. at Myra Green Middle School on East Monroe Avenue in Raymondville. Another is Saturday April 17th from 9:00-a.m. to 1:00-p.m. at L.C. Smith Elementary on North First Street. Details are available at RaymondvilleISD-dot-Org.

