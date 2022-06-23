Event To Honor Jurors Leads To Mistrial In Texas Murder Case

(AP) — An effort by Houston area officials to thank residents for taking part in the jury selection process has ended with a mistrial in a murder case.

Last week, the office of Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess held its annual Jury Appreciation Week, an event with guest speakers created to “honor jurors.” But Houston public radio station KUHF reported Wednesday defense attorney Sean Buckley criticized the comments one of the guest speakers made to potential jurors, objecting to statements that serving on a jury was a chance to provide “justice” for victims.

Buckley asked for and was granted a mistrial for his client, who is being tried for the murder of his estranged wife. Prosecutors say they plan to retry the case.