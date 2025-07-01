EVerify Defeated Again

Texas lawmakers continue to make strides against illegal immigration, but one bill remains out of reach.

A push to require all employers to use the E-Verify system failed again this session, despite strong support from conservative activists.

Selene Rodriguez with the Texas Public Policy Foundation argues that requiring a check of a worker’s immigration status would turn off a magnet that’s drawing people here illegally.

A Pew Research study found that a little more than eight-percent of the state’s workforce are illegal immigrants.