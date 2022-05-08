“Everything shook”: Last Civilians Leave Ukraine Steel Mill

People who fled from Mariupol, a few of them from the Azovstal steel plant, arrive by bus to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(AP) — Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in the bunkers beneath the sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontline.

The seaside steel mill, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making what appears to be their last stand, is the only part of the city not under Russian control.

Thanks to its warren of tunnels and bunkers deep underground, many civilians had chosen it as the safest place to take cover from the relentless shelling of Mariupol, a formerly thriving port city that has been largely reduced to rubble.