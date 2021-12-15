Evictions On The Rise Months After Federal Moratorium Ends

Freddie Davis, whose landlord raised his rent by 60 percent in the same month he lost his job as a truck driver, waits for a friend to arrive to help him move his remaining belongings to a storage unit, after receiving a final eviction notice at his one-bedroom apartment, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Miami. "I never thought I'd be in this situation. I've been working my whole life," said Davis, who lost a leg to diabetes, suffers from congestive heart failure, and is recovering from multiple wounds on his other leg and foot. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Freddie Davis, whose landlord raised his rent by 60 percent in the same month he lost his job as a truck driver, waits for a friend to arrive to help him move his remaining belongings to a storage unit, after receiving a final eviction notice at his one-bedroom apartment, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Miami. "I never thought I'd be in this situation. I've been working my whole life," said Davis, who lost a leg to diabetes, suffers from congestive heart failure, and is recovering from multiple wounds on his other leg and foot. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(AP) — Housing advocates say evictions are increasing around the country, several months after a federal moratorium was allowed to end.

The rise in cases, although below pre-pandemic levels in most states and cities, shows the limits on the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance and the impact of lax protections in some places.

Data collected by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University show that evictions have been rising in most of the 31 cities and six states where it collects data since the federal moratorium ended in August.