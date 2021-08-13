Evidence Presented To Grand Jury In Durham’s Russia Probe

FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham. Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe, a person familiar with the matter said Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)

(AP) — John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal charges beyond the one he brought last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted altering a document related to a Trump campaign aide who’d been under FBI surveillance. The The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Durham was presenting evidence to a grand jury and contemplating charges against some FBI employees and others outside government.