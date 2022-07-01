Evins Jailers Arrested In Attack On Juvenile Inmate

Two jailers at the Evins Juvenile Justice Center are under arrest, accused in an assault on a 16-year-old inmate that left him unconscious.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department this week arrested 24-year-old Luis Alexander Jesus and 28-year-old Christopher Cuadra on charges of official oppression and evidence tampering stemming from the attack about two weeks ago.

According to an affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the two slammed the handcuffed teenager’s head into a brick wall, knocking him unconscious, then dragged him on the floor which caused numerous cuts, abrasions, and bruises. Investigators say both Jesus and Cuadra tried to cover up the incident by turning off their body cameras and falsifying the incident report.