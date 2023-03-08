Ex-Bank Manager Gets Prison Time In Scheme To Launder Drug Profits

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former manager of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Harlingen will spend the next 20 months in federal prison for his role in a drug-related money laundering scheme.

Stephen Roland Reyna was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of conspiring to launder money. Federal prosecutors say Reyna violated bank protocols by directing employees to authorize withdrawals from accounts that contained money deposited following deliveries of large shipments of cocaine.

A portion of those withdrawals would go to Reyna. Prosecutors say the scheme went on for two years before Reyna was indicted.