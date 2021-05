A former CBP agent in Laredo has admitted in court to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Laredo Friday to a conspiracy charge.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped felony counts of smuggling the woman into the U.S. and lying to investigators. Walker faces up to 10 years in prison.