Ex-Border Patrol Agent Arraigned In 2021 Deadly Hit And Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Nearly two years after the incident, a former Border Patrol agent has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Hidalgo.

48-year-old Francisco Vallejo was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of accident involving death. The charge stems from an accident back on April 24th 2021 when Vallejo, behind the wheel of his pickup truck, struck and killed a bike rider, but declined to stop and help.

The probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor says police were able to apprehend Vallejo from video recorded by surveillance cameras in the area. The accident claimed the life of 71-year-old Humberto Torres Iracheta.