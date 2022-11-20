Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants

A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment.

The indictment states the three conspired to recruit and hire undocumented immigrants to drive commercial trucks for a Laredo trucking company. The three are accused also of faking paperwork to allow the illegally-hired individuals to obtain I-94 permits.

Investigators say the 39-year-old Gonzalez, who was based in Laredo, used his knowledge as a Border Patrol agent to assist in the scheme.