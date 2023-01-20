Ex-Border Patrol Agent Sent To Prison For Helping, Not Stopping, Drug Traffickers

Nearly 10 years in federal prison – the punishment against a former local Border Patrol agent who was helping drug traffickers move their illegal cargo through South Texas.

The sentence was handed down against Oberlin Cortez Pena, a little more than a year after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to aid drug trafficking. The Progress Times reported the 23-year-old Pena had gotten caught in an undercover sting in which Pena twice helped get cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

The operation found that Pena told government informants how to best hide the drugs and also directed the drug-carrying vehicles to specific checkpoint lanes to ensure they wouldn’t be inspected. Pena was arrested when he tried to collect his bribe money.