Ex-Border Patrol Agent Sentenced For Role In Immigrant Smuggling Operation

A former Laredo Sector Border Patrol agent is going to prison for almost two years for letting into the country people he’s supposed to stop. 36-year-old Rodney Tolson was handed a 21-month federal prison sentence on a charge of conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants.

Tolson had pleaded guilty to the charge in July of last year, admitting that he worked with others to ensure that vehicles carrying the immigrants would be able to pass through the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint north of Laredo. He said he was paid for each noncitizen being smuggled.

In handing down the punishment, federal judge Diana Saldana called Tolson’s action egregious and chastised him for abusing the public’s trust.