Ex-Brownsville Children’s Museum Worker Hears Punishment For Dealing In Child Porn

A former employee of the Children’s Museum of Brownsville will spend the next 7 years in prison for possessing child pornography. 26-year-old Daniel Benjamin Molstad had pleaded guilty to the charge in August and heard his punishment in Brownsville federal court Wednesday.

Molstad had initially been charged with possessing, receiving, and distributing child porn when he was arrested in January. Investigators were led to Molstad by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which had learned of an upload of suspicious files.

A search of his cellphone turned up hundreds of sexually explicit videos of children. In an earlier interview with The Brownsville Herald, the director of the Brownsville Children’s Museum said Molstad’s illegal activities did not relate to his work at the museum.